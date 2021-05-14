Savaria (TSE:SIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.57

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.57 and last traded at C$19.01, with a volume of 116711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Savaria from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial raised their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 0.8799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.69%.

In other Savaria news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,368,750. Also, Director Alain Tremblay sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.74, for a total value of C$431,072.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,274,476.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,370.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

