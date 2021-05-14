Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Trading 4.7% Higher

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) shares rose 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.31. Approximately 135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 90,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

PHVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Pharvaris B.V. Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

