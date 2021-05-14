VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Price Down 7.6%

VIZIO, Inc. (NYSE:VZIO)’s share price was down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.34. Approximately 7,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,026,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZIO shares. Roth Capital started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.20 million.

In other VIZIO news, CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $567,506.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $12,212,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,576,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,101,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $844,000.

About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

