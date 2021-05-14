Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 160,431 shares.The stock last traded at $17.89 and had previously closed at $19.13.

AKYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

About Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.