Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 56,048 shares.The stock last traded at $20.67 and had previously closed at $20.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

The company has a market cap of $823.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, insider Miguel Palacios purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth $189,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

