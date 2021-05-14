UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNCRY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

UNCRY stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $6.15.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

