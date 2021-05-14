Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Gap Down to $116.62

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $116.62, but opened at $111.59. Colliers International Group shares last traded at $111.34, with a volume of 295 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.10.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

