EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

ESLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $86.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average is $77.76. The company has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

