LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Separately, CICC Research assumed coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $464.85 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 94.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

