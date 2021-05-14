KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get KBC Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale lowered KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. KBC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.52.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. On average, research analysts predict that KBC Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.