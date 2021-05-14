Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $9.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ FY2022 earnings at $10.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.65 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

APD stock opened at $299.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $219.52 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.35 and a 200-day moving average of $276.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

