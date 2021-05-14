Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMP.UN. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.31.

TSE KMP.UN opened at C$19.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.98. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.78 and a 1 year high of C$19.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0567 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

