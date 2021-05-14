TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TTEC. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $106.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TTEC has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $109.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.49 and its 200-day moving average is $82.91.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

