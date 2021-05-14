Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) PT Raised to $81.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Trimble has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 150.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,609,000 after buying an additional 1,690,309 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 130.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 437,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,023,000 after buying an additional 247,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.