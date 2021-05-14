TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

TSP has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. TuSimple has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

In other news, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

