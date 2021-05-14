Truist Securiti Comments on Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on REYN. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

REYN opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.49. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $78,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.