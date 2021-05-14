Morgan Stanley Cuts TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $35.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TMDX. Cowen raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The stock has a market cap of $597.51 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. On average, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $313,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $618,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,247 shares of company stock worth $6,434,031 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

