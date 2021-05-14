ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.28 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ModivCare in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.20. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ModivCare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MODV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

ModivCare stock opened at $141.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $57.34 and a 1 year high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODV. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $765,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.