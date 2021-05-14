Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Increased by Analyst

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brooks Automation in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $89.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.39. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 101.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 33.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 6.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 24,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,018.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 34.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

