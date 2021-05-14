Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regal Beloit in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

RBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $145.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.47. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Regal Beloit’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

