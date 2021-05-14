Wedbush Comments on Newmark Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NMRK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 740,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

