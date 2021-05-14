ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Lowered to $45.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Gabelli raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.
NASDAQ VIAC opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.09. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.
In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 535,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
