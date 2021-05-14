B. Riley Begins Coverage on VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair began coverage on VSE in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. VSE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.31 million, a P/E ratio of 437.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $164.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VSE by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of VSE by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

