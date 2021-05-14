Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

VRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

VRA stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $355.65 million, a P/E ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 1.60. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 40,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $444,011.55. Also, insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $104,107.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,893.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 536,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,591,199. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

