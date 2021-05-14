Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Veracyte from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.38.

VCYT opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.88. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,351,000 after purchasing an additional 865,112 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Veracyte by 32.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,062 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,134,000 after acquiring an additional 288,583 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 24.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,169,000 after acquiring an additional 219,832 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

