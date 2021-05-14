Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€11.50” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €11.50 ($13.53) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s previous close.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.90 ($12.82).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €10.58 ($12.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.00 and a 200 day moving average of €9.19. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

