Brokerages Expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the highest is $2.36 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $566.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 241%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $8.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $13.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Expedia Group.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.41.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Expedia Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $167.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.14. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.