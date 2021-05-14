$23.02 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post sales of $23.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.54 million to $25.95 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $105.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $115.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $106.25 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $125.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71.
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.
