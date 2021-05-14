$23.02 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post sales of $23.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.54 million to $25.95 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $105.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $115.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $106.25 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $125.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

