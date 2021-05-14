Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Set at C$13.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) received a C$13.00 price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HBM. TD Securities upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.91.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.65. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

