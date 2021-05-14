Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

MIST opened at $5.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $156.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 4.20.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 119,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.