Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €69.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurubis has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €69.04 ($81.23).

NDA stock opened at €75.50 ($88.82) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €72.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €67.17. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €46.19 ($54.34) and a 12 month high of €79.40 ($93.41). The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

