Truist Securiti Weighs in on American Public Education, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Public Education’s FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APEI. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist began coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

APEI opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 73,959 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Public Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

