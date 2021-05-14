Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sixt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €112.50 ($132.35).

Get Sixt alerts:

SIX2 opened at €118.30 ($139.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is €113.33 and its 200 day moving average is €100.53. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €54.20 ($63.76) and a fifty-two week high of €122.10 ($143.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -170.62.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.