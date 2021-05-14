Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for First National Financial (FN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First National Financial (TSE: FN) recently:

4/29/2021 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$55.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00.

4/14/2021 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – First National Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:FN opened at C$51.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 11.22. First National Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$26.11 and a 1 year high of C$53.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$50.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.43.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$387.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that First National Financial Co. will post 4.3600003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.80%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 6,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,069.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,537,852 shares in the company, valued at C$366,414,985.72. Insiders have purchased 11,124 shares of company stock worth $551,257 in the last quarter.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

