Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OEC opened at $20.47 on Thursday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $22.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

