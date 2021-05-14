FY2021 EPS Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.47. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $312.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.38.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

