Varta (ETR:VAR1) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Varta (ETR:VAR1)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VAR1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.86 ($118.66).

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €112.40 ($132.24) on Wednesday. Varta has a fifty-two week low of €72.45 ($85.24) and a fifty-two week high of €181.30 ($213.29). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €121.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €121.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 48.69.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

