FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Raised by Analyst

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) – Analysts at G.Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 10th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.70) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.20). G.Research also issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NBRV opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.