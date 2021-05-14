FY2021 EPS Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.69 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 13,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $365,367.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,374.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $2,001,546.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,120.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,492 shares of company stock valued at $13,107,521 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

