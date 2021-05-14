Analysts Offer Predictions for UMH Properties, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UMH Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

UMH opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $953.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.07. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $22.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

