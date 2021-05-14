Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

ZYNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

ZYNE opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $176.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.83. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares during the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

