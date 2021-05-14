WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Price Target Raised to $7.25 at Morgan Stanley

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $6.75 to $7.25 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.94.

WETF stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $967.86 million, a PE ratio of -58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 21.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 28.8% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

