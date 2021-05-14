Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WMG. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.41.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Shares of WMG opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.