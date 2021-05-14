Contrasting MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MV Oil Trust and SM Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $12.99 million 4.99 $12.07 million N/A N/A SM Energy $1.59 billion 1.20 -$187.00 million ($0.48) -33.85

MV Oil Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SM Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MV Oil Trust and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A SM Energy 2 4 5 0 2.27

SM Energy has a consensus price target of $12.61, indicating a potential downside of 22.39%. Given SM Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SM Energy is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Dividends

MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.9%. SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy pays out -4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SM Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 86.45% N/A 58.67% SM Energy -55.76% -1.40% -0.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SM Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 6.6, indicating that its stock price is 560% more volatile than the S&P 500.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

