Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

HENKY stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.5383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.84%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

