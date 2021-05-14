Bank of Ireland Group’s (BKRIY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Bank of Ireland Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Ireland Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $6.19 on Monday. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.