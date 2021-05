Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flight Centre Limited is engaged in travel agency business, offering domestic and international flights, holiday packages, cruises, ski holidays, last minute hotel deals and travel insurance. The Company provides a complete travel service for leisure and business travelers in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Hong Kong, India, China, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. Flight Centre Limited is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FGETF. Citigroup raised shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flight Centre Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FGETF stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. Flight Centre Travel Group has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

