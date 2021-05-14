TC Energy Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.14 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $4.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.76. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$3.30 billion during the quarter.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB set a C$70.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.67.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$60.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$59.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.29. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$50.61 and a 1 year high of C$66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier purchased 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,116,692.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,854,193.32. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$58.24 per share, with a total value of C$29,117.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$182,042.61. Insiders bought a total of 28,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,987 in the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.85%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

