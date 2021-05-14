Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

DVDCF opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $12.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

