Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 55.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RXT. William Blair initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

RXT opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.