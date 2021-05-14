Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 55.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RXT. William Blair initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.95.
RXT opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $26.43.
In other Rackspace Technology news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
